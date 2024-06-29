NSS: Not just nerdy stats but a data arsenal for business and policy

More than the data itself, let me draw attention to the NSS region framework that rarely gets discussed. Since 1950, expert statisticians at the NSSO—now a part of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation—have worked to arrive at a set of regions based on homogeneity related to agro-climatic conditions, demography, geographical contiguity, etc. This not only provides a meaningful sampling frame for the purpose of surveys, but can be considered for wider use to understand how Indian economic and social life is organized.. Which begs the question that when so much thought (and investment) has gone into developing this, why is it relegated purely to the realm of statistics and reports?