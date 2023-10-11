Nuanced stance on Gaza could grant India gains
India has not signalled neutrality on the war sparked by Hamas’s terror attacks on Israel but a hedged position could make space for New Delhi to play peacemaker and global guru
Unlike the Ukraine war, India has not professed neutrality so far on the hostilities in West Asia. On 6 October, Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza, launched a barrage of missiles at Israeli targets as part of a horrific set of terror attacks on 6 October. As expected, Israel struck back hard, its firepower reducing buildings in that 365-sq-km strip of land to rubble (as in past episodes), but Hamas has hurled further volleys and the death toll on both sides has shot into four digits with no end in sight to this outbreak of violence. On Tuesday, thanking Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for a phone call, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X that the “People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour," adding that “India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." In the context of the atrocities committed by Hamas, this is not unexceptional. Wars, however, tend to have wretchedly complex antecedents, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict particularly. This is why Indian voices calling for a nuanced stance should not surprise us. The difficult part would be to assess whether a hedged approach to the crisis could work in our national interest.