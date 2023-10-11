Nuanced stance on Gaza could grant India gains

Unlike the Ukraine war, India has not professed neutrality so far on the hostilities in West Asia. On 6 October, Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza, launched a barrage of missiles at Israeli targets as part of a horrific set of terror attacks on 6 October. As expected, Israel struck back hard, its firepower reducing buildings in that 365-sq-km strip of land to rubble (as in past episodes), but Hamas has hurled further volleys and the death toll on both sides has shot into four digits with no end in sight to this outbreak of violence. On Tuesday, thanking Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for a phone call, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X that the “People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour," adding that “India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." In the context of the atrocities committed by Hamas, this is not unexceptional. Wars, however, tend to have wretchedly complex antecedents, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict particularly. This is why Indian voices calling for a nuanced stance should not surprise us. The difficult part would be to assess whether a hedged approach to the crisis could work in our national interest.

Relations with Israel, which was created by the West as a Jewish state after the horrors of the Holocaust, have been part of a geopolitical matrix ever since. Once the Cold War ended, India’s diplomatic engagement of Tel Aviv took a pragmatic turn in sync with closer ties with the West as well as an embrace of globalization for the sake of our economy. This involved a delicate rebalance. The earlier emphasis was on the rights of Palestinians, in line with a Nehruvian policy of non-alignment as much as the views of Mahatma Gandhi, who saw the ghastly persecution of Jews in Hitler’s Germany as something “with no parallel in history," but rejected the idea of amends made at the expense of Arabs, who later lost land to Jewish settlers in what was once Palestine. This being ‘holy land’ for multiple faiths, a religious divide kept tensions high; a scuffle over Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa, with its dome atop a sacred Jewish site, was cited by Hamas as the trigger for its attacks. Today, geopolitics might still be at play, given suspicions of Iran’s role as a backer of Hamas and China’s unease with a US-set world order. Peace prospects under pax-Americana have suffered a blow. A Saudi-Israel patch-up, which could have enabled a trade corridor we can gain from, looks like a potential casualty. Contemporary geo-economic dynamics, together with Israel’s strategic value to us as a supplier of high-tech arms and other useful inventions, would argue for a plainly pro-Israel posture.

Advocates of a hedged game argue that New Delhi has more to gain by keeping channels open broadly with both adversaries. According to Salman Khurshid, a Congress leader and former foreign minister, it would help India retain relevance as a peacemaker. This cleaves to Gandhi’s call for Palestinian agency over their collective future, and assumes that an imposition by the West will be unstable, which now seems more probable. As flare-ups in the region tend to inflame oil prices and inflation in energy-importing economies like ours, a lasting peace is clearly in our interest. How we could go about this pursuit, though, remains unclear; whether it will yield tangible gains in the near term, even less so. Yet, the irony is that if India’s diversity model can resolve a particularly vexed crisis someday, at least in theory, this is it.

