Mint Quick Edit | Nuclear energy: Plan for waste disposal too

The latest budget has an outlay of ₹20,000 crore to develop small modular reactors (of up to 300MW), with India’s sights set on 100GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, up from 6.8GW right now. The Atomic Energy Act might be amended to permit private players and the law on nuclear-damage liability will likely be tweaked to keep suppliers out of its ambit, a move that’s expected to spark foreign interest in the Indian market.

As this is a clean source of power that isn't subject to the vagaries of sunshine and wind, its appeal is obvious. Given the risks involved, however, this field calls for an empowered regulator to ensure safety and keep fuel from getting into rogue hands. Apart from that, we'll need a dedicated agency to monitor nuclear waste.

We require a disposal plan that goes beyond stop-gap methods, such as cooling pools, and takes into account the considerably higher cost of sealing away radioactive stuff permanently. Every project should budget for it. Don't kick the nuclear-waste can down the road.