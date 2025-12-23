With the passage of a law that not only opens the door for private participation in India’s nuclear power industry but also promotes it, the government hopes to meet its target of 100GW in generation capacity by 2047. Currently, it accounts for a mere 2% of our grid capacity, and given India’s demand projection for 2047 and the electricity required to meet it, that goal implies a share of 5% by then.
How does nuclear energy fit into India’s plan to relieve electricity generation of carbon emissions?
SummaryConditions have been created for a ramp-up of nuclear energy. While it promises steady, carbon-free electricity for a cleaner grid, high fixed costs, long timelines and fast-improving renewables mean our policy framework must go by a cost calculus that accounts for various trade-offs and factors.
With the passage of a law that not only opens the door for private participation in India’s nuclear power industry but also promotes it, the government hopes to meet its target of 100GW in generation capacity by 2047. Currently, it accounts for a mere 2% of our grid capacity, and given India’s demand projection for 2047 and the electricity required to meet it, that goal implies a share of 5% by then.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More