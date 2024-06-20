Nuclear energy: Is Bill Gates onto something?
Summary
- The Microsoft founder’s clean-tech startup TerraPower claims safety and cost leaps made by an innovative reactor design. As it could plausibly revive a climate-friendly sector left in limbo by Fukushima, India must stay clued in to such developments.
Is Bill Gates set for a global legacy beyond Windows placed by Microsoft on millions of computer screens? Could his startup TerraPower revive nuclear energy as a clean option in our quest to save the planet from the ravages of climate change? Last week, images surfaced of the billionaire with a shovel at a ground-breaking ceremony in Wyoming, US, the site of TerraPower’s proposed new-tech reactor that has the world watching.