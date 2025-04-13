Sumant Sinha: Nuclear energy is a crucial piece in the puzzle of climate action
Summary
- If we’re to avert climate catastrophe, we must embrace all science-backed solutions, including those with complex legacies. Not only are nuclear reactors safer today, key supply constraints have eased. Make it part of the mix.
A wave of announcements on targets, funding and commercial collaborations in the past six months signals a global revival of interest in nuclear energy. India’s government has also announced a target to increase nuclear-power generation capacity to 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2047, about 12 times the current level. Rightly so. Nuclear is the only scalable, low-carbon electricity source that runs 24/7 and can truly displace coal and gas, which together account for a third of global greenhouse gas emissions.