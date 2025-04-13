Sumant Sinha: Nuclear energy is a crucial piece in the puzzle of climate action

Meanwhile, small modular reactors (SMRs), often less than a third the size of traditional ones, are gaining ground. These can be deployed at diverse sites and power specific high-demand loads, such as data centres or industrial clusters. They are, however, a few years away from commercial scale deployment. Equally, the experience of Japan, South Korea and China shows that nuclear plants of even traditional designs can now be built in much shorter time-frames of 3–5 years, reducing delays and cost risks.