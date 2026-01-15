The safety imperative: Regulatory capture in the nuclear energy sector could lead the country to grief
India’s nuclear push could unlock billions in private investment, but building the world’s second-largest reactor fleet requires more than money. Strong regulation, independent labs, skilled inspectors and real-time monitoring are essential to ensure safety and minimize catastrophic risks.
Nearly two decades ago, India promised itself—and the US—that nuclear power would be its next big bet. The two countries signed a landmark deal on civilian nuclear energy in 2008, amid protests from politicians and activists alike. The late Manmohan Singh, then prime minister, bet his government’s very survival on passing that piece of legislation—a wager he won, contributing to its re-election a year later.