Nuclear option: Small modular reactors can pave India’s path to clean energy

As the world shifts towards a low-carbon energy landscape, India’s aim to expand its Small Modular Reactor (SMR) sector aligns well with its broader vision for sustainable energy security.

The recent government focus on SMRs signals a transformative approach to nuclear energy that addresses the unique geographical, economic and industrial demands of the nation. By design, SMRs offer a smaller and more flexible nuclear solution than large reactors.

SMRs have a power capacity of up to 300 megawatts (MW) and the potential to play a pivotal role in the global reduction of carbon emissions.

Their modular format allows for faster construction and scalable deployment across varied locations. They can also act as a flexible complement to renewable energy sources like solar and wind, addressing their intermittency.

However, when it comes to nuclear-power generation, several critical areas remain underexplored, ranging from private-sector participation to public perceptions, safety and security. By approaching these strategically, India can leverage SMRs to achieve a sustainable and secure energy future.

Need for private-sector involvement: India’s nuclear-energy sector has traditionally been restricted to state ownership and control, governed by the Atomic Energy Act of 1962, which prohibits private companies from owning or operating nuclear power plants.

Currently, nuclear plants are owned and operated solely by public sector entities such as the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

In India, expanding private sector participation in the nuclear space, particularly with SMRs, could introduce competitive efficiency, accelerate project timelines and foster the development of advanced nuclear technologies.

Therefore, the government’s pursuit of partnerships with the private sector for the development of Bharat Small Reactors is a significant step in the right direction. The next steps should include amending the Atomic Energy Act to let private companies contribute to India’s nuclear power sector.

The Atomic Energy Commission should also aim to segregate the strategic and commercial nuclear sectors, framing a distinct policy for private sector regulation.

Safeguards against proliferation: Any talk of nuclear power must address security concerns. Ensuring that SMRs are proliferation-resistant—i.e., designed to prevent the diversion of nuclear material for military use—is vital.

Unlike traditional nuclear reactors, SMRs can be deployed more widely, including in remote areas, increasing the importance of advanced safeguards.

Proliferation resistance typically involves the use of sophisticated reactor designs that prevent the production of weapons-grade materials. To address risks, India could focus on innovative reactor designs that integrate proliferation-resistant features.

These may include making spent nuclear fuel unattractive for proliferation, the use of sealed reactors, extended reactor-core lifetimes and infrequent refuelling.

To develop secure SMR models, India can work in close interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The need to prioritize non-proliferative SMR designs and technologies is crucial, so that global nuclear safety standards are upheld.

Hydrogen production and desalination: The applications of SMRs extend beyond electricity generation, opening new avenues for industrial use, particularly in hydrogen production and desalination.

Demand for clean hydrogen is only set to increase and nuclear-produced hydrogen could significantly advance India’s low-carbon hydrogen goals, offering a clean and consistent alternative to traditional fossil-fuel-based hydrogen production.

Clean hydrogen production involves electrolysis that needs ultrapure water as feedstock. One kilogram of hydrogen requires 12-30 litres of water, depending on the water source.

In water-scarce regions, particularly along India’s coasts, SMRs could support large-scale desalination, providing sustainable water solutions for hydrogen production.

Co-locating industries near SMR sites can optimize these reactors’ capabilities, delivering affordable clean energy for industrial processes and addressing water needs simultaneously.

Nuclear waste management and recycling: Effective nuclear waste management is central to the responsible deployment of SMRs. Establishing a National Radioactive Waste Management Agency would centralize efforts to manage, recycle and dispose of nuclear waste, enhancing both safety and public trust.

For most SMRs using conventional light-water reactor (LWR) technology, existing waste-management practices, including the use of spent fuel pools followed by dry storage, can generally be applied.

However, other SMR designs will likely require R&D efforts to develop new practices and disposal approaches. India must invest in responsible waste management and recycling to align with global best practices and reinforce its commitment to sustainable nuclear development.

Nuclear safety and transparency: Adapting India’s nuclear regulatory framework to accommodate SMRs is vital for safe and efficient deployment, given that existing regulations, designed for large reactors, may not fully cover the unique safety requirements of SMRs.

A Nuclear Regulatory Innovation Office can be established within the DAE that can enable flexible SMR-specific policies while ensuring safety.

To ensure that SMRs are designed, manufactured, installed, operated and maintained according to appropriate safety standards, India must develop a comprehensive safety assessment methodology.

Public trust in nuclear energy hinges on transparency, which is also necessary for accountability. Transparent regulatory processes and open communication will be essential to India’s nuclear success and would strengthen public confidence in SMR technology.

SMRs present an opportunity to meet India’s energy demands sustainably and establish India as a key player in the global nuclear industry.

We must foster a culture of innovation and transparency that not only sets high standards and powers the nation, but inspires the world to aim for a well- balanced and resilient energy future.

These are the authors’ personal views.