Nuclear oversight: Should India’s ministry of power take charge of nuclear energy? Assign with care
If nuclear energy is set to become crucial to India’s base-load electricity supply, placing it under the power ministry would make practical sense. However, we must ensure the autonomy of the specialized regulator responsible for the safety of nuclear reactors and fuel.
It has been reported that India’s power ministry wants the development of nuclear power projects brought under its ambit. This might ring alarm bells in some quarters, given that this form of energy has always been under the Department of Atomic Energy’s (DAE) supervision and nuclear safety requires specialized regulation that may be beyond the power ministry’s ken.