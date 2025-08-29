Nuclear influencers blew up long before Boemeke
Before influencers, we had superheroes. Nuclear power advocates are bringing unquestioning enthusiasm for fusion and fission back in vogue, but atom-obsessed comics, music and toys were the blueprint. Then, as now, they betray a dangerous naivete—one future generations may not find so cute.
Nuclear power, long derided as too expensive and too dangerous, is having a bit of a comeback, thanks in part to a new generation of influencers who have embraced the atom (seemingly, without question). A recent New York Times profile of influencer Isabelle Boemeke—who likes to pose with uranium pellets and other atomic swag—neatly captured our nation’s newfound enthusiasm for nuclear power.