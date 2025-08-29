Nuclear influencers blew up long before Boemeke

However, such progressive declarations—made as the nation drifted toward McCarthyism—didn’t resonate. Instead, Atoman was quickly eclipsed by an improbable comic book duo who didn’t have a political agenda: Atomic Mouse and Atomic Rabbit. Both had been ordinary beings, minding their own business, but swallowing some U-235 pills (the mouse) and eating radioactive carrots (the rabbit) had turned them into superheroes. (Exposure to radiation would become the most common origin story for future superheroes, including the Hulk and Spiderman.)