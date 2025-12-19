By adopting the Sustainable Harnessing of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (Shanti) Act of 2025, which subsumes and replaces both the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 and Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010, India is set to align its legal framework for nuclear power generation with standard global practices. Since this move could give atomic reactors a role in our transition to clean energy, it is welcome.
Nuclear recharge: India’s Shanti Bill could revive atomic power but let’s not abandon self-reliance efforts
SummaryNuclear power generation is back in the spotlight as India’s Shanti Act aims to clear liability roadblocks, ease supplies from abroad and let private players into the field. But we must hedge our bets. Let’s double down on fast-breeder efforts to minimize import reliance.
