Nuclear powered space flights may be closer than they seem 17 Aug 2023
America has a budget of $500 million to test the concept by 2027
What’s a government space agency like America’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) supposed to do if private companies like SpaceX get all the spacefaring glory? One option is to double down on investments in leading-edge advancements that may not pay off for years. Super-fast and manoeuvrable nuclear-powered rocket engines are one such technology. Last month, Nasa, partnering with the US Department of Defense, gave Lockheed Martin nearly $500 million to build and test one by 2027.