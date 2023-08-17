Nuclear powered space flights may be closer than they seem

Nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) was actively researched by Nasa and other government agencies until the early 1970s. Such rockets weren’t intended to be launch vehicles (an NTP system lacks the thrust to leave Earth’s surface); instead, an NTP rocket would be carried into space on a traditional rocket and operate there. Though no reactor was ever flown, there were many successful ground tests demonstrating the concept could work—on Earth. Safety concerns, especially over what might happen if such a rocket crashed back to Earth, and political pressures ended the programme. But NTP was never entirely forgotten, and in recent years, advancements in space technology have placed it on the agenda of civilian and military space authorities.

