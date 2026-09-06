Nuclear shipping: it can decarbonize cargo hauls but mustn't fall victim to US-China geopolitical rivalry

What if we could revive the moribund US shipbuilding industry, spur investment in atomic energy, make ocean freight faster and cheaper, and eliminate one of the world’s biggest sources of carbon emissions—all at once? Better still, what if we could poke China in the eye at the same time?
That is the vision behind a proposed renaissance of nuclear merchant shipping. The US government is reportedly planning to sign a public-private partnership with Core Power, a UK-based company planning to launch a nuclear-powered cargo ship in 2028. Such vessels will “change the game and DOMINATE China”, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote on X.