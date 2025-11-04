No First Use: India’s nuclear doctrine needs to be adopted as a treaty pledge by all players
As nuclear treaties crumble and the rhetoric on nukes takes a reckless turn, the world edges that much closer to catastrophe. To revive the diplomacy of restraint, India should champion a no-first-use pact among nuclear-armed states. The world’s safety demands no less.
It is time for a new initiative to re-establish nuclear restraint. We need a global no-first-use treaty signed by all nuclear powers, declared and undeclared, given how the rhetoric over nukes has been heating up. This January, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which devised the Doomsday Clock that shows how close humanity is to nuclear catastrophe, moved its seconds hand one tick closer to midnight—or doom.