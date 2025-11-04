After China joined the nuclear club in 1964 by testing a nuke, it declared a policy of NFU. India adopted it as its formal doctrine in 1998. But none of the other seven nuclear-armed countries—Pakistan, North Korea and Israel plus four of the Big Five—has pledged NFU or worked it into policy. Leaders of the US have occasionally expressed the opinion that the sole purpose of these weapons is to deter nuclear attacks by others, and, in case deterrence fails, to retaliate.