The reality of a nuclear threat is far more complex than game theorists or nuclear strategists would have us believe
Andreas Kluth 5 min read 31 Oct 2025, 02:00 pm IST
Summary
The film ‘A House of Dynamite’ forces us to confront a chilling reality about the nuclear age—uncertainty is inevitable. When it comes to the crunch of making a decision on firing a nuke, theory often fails. Leaders must get back to arms control talks.
Late in the new movie A House of Dynamite, the American president, evacuating in his helicopter and having to decide whether to launch nuclear weapons at no one in particular, in retaliation for an incoming nuclear strike from no one in particular, yells at the commander of Stratcom that all of this is “insanity." The commander, overwhelmed but professional to the end (which is imminent), replies: “No, sir. This is reality."
