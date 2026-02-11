The return of Dr Strangelove: How MAD logic may be staging a grand comeback in nuclear strategy
The expiry of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty has barely caused a stir. Yet as great power rivalry takes a new form, the logic of Mutually Assured Destruction—and the ghosts of Dr Strangelove—may be returning. Are we on the verge of an even riskier nuclear arms race than the Cold War’s?
Like a nonagenarian on a ventilator, the most significant arms-control treaty of the last half century quietly expired last week. Those who were responsible for keeping it alive—septuagenarians and octogenarians all—shrugged: ‘What’s to be done, it’s time had come.’ In the salacious excitement of the Epstein revelations of naughty A-lister names, the death of the most meaningful collective security agreement of our lifetime and what it implies barely merited headlines.