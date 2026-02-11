That unipolar world no longer exists. The Russian Federation is back, at least militarily, and there’s a new kid on the block, China, whose arsenal is rising quickly. Using the same logic outlined above—especially the security dilemma and MAD—China does not intend to join any nuclear weapons control regime. It asserts its right to self-defence by catching up with the larger caches of its rivals. It is almost inevitable that this will be interpreted as aggression by its rivals and result in escalation of nuke acquisition.