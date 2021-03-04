Nudge top talent to change systems in India

The need for collaboration: In the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, the Government of India announced a variety of measures to provide food security, direct cash transfers, extra funds for healthcare and relief for the states. The Prime Minister announced an overall economic stimulus package worth ₹30 trillion, 15% of India's gross domestic product (GDP), with emphasis to make India Atmanirbhar—a self-reliant nation. The National Education Policy 2020, aimed at building foundational skills among children and youth, was rolled out to boost the human capital potential of the country. The Union budget in Feb 2021 further affirmed the commitment to equitable growth, at the same time acknowledging that while India has succeeded in addressing the "bare necessities" or basic needs of a large section of the population, a gap exists between the urban and rural, and among different income groups. This gap, according to the economic survey, could be addressed through the welfare schemes for supply of potable drinking water, to improve sanitation facilities and build toilets; affordable housing programmes for the poor, affordable and portable healthcare etc—with a design of appropriate strategy to enable India to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

