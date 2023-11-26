Nurture all universities for Indian higher education to get globally competitive
Summary
- The quest for higher rankings must start with a comprehensive ground report of the current status of higher education in the country. We must exercise care to see that all changes are aligned with our goals.
The landscape of Indian higher education institutions (HEIs) is experiencing rapid evolution, propelled by factors such as changing student expectations, a renewed emphasis on research quality and innovation, burgeoning global collaborations, a fervent desire for international recognition and intense competition in the academic sector among both public and private players. This transformation is also fuelled by accrediting bodies and ranking entities like NAAC, NBA, NIRF, UGC and AICTE, which wield substantial influence, shaping the academic landscape in terms of peer standing, access to grants and funding, student preferences, branding, faculty recruitment and development, and the introduction of new courses.