Nurture all universities for Indian higher education to get globally competitive

Critiques have emerged of the report’s assessment of existing efforts. While it mentions that the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has accredited only 30% of HEIs in India, this is still a large number, and many renowned institutions have embraced the NAAC framework. The NAAC score is also considered a qualifying criterion for universities to run online distance learning programmes. The report suggests replacing peer teams in the NAAC methodology with other agencies, which could potentially undermine the acceptance and capacity-building efforts established within the university system. As Henry Ford famously said, “We do not make changes for the sake of making them." HEIs have been striving to attain A+ or A++ rankings to showcase their excellence, but the report aligns with NEP recommendations by proposing a binary ranking system with modifications, offering fewer incentives for institutions to excel.