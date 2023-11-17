Nutrition gap: Don't reduce India's food security law to a grain handout scheme
Summary
- Goal-oriented maternity and child benefits have been neglected even as the aim of diversifying the food basket for better nutritional value seems lost in a wheat-and-rice overload.
Earlier this year, the National Food Security Act (NFSA) completed a decade, a period over which it has successfully expanded coverage of the Public Distribution System (PDS) to almost two-thirds of India’s population. It proved to be a lifeline during the covid pandemic, with the government raising its entitlement from the mandated 5kg per person to 10kg, free of cost. While the quantity hike was rolled down after the pandemic ended, it continues as a free-ration scheme, as against the earlier subsidized price of ₹2 per kg for wheat and ₹3 per kg for rice.