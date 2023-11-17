Nutrition gap: Don't reduce India's food security law to a grain handout scheme

While the covid volume doubling was necessary, given the programme’s reach and success, it soon became a political instrument (example: its latest extension). A narrow approach which has reduced the NFSA to PMGKAY-led PDS has come at the cost of dilution of several provisions in the original law. Despite a larger population, beneficiary coverage remains fixed at estimates derived from the 2011 census, excluding more than 100 million beneficiaries. As against a provision of maternity benefits for all pregnant women, the scheme has been restricted to only one child birth. The amount has remained frozen at ₹6,000 per delivery, with no increase in the last decade. Similarly, while rice and wheat distribution under the PDS has seen outlays increase, we’ve seen insignificant hikes for the Integrated Child Development Scheme and the Mid-Day-Meal scheme. Both are critical for arresting child malnutrition.