Nutrition security should be part of our covid response

After over a year of full and partial lockdowns and a devastating second wave of covid infections in April 2021, the situation remains bleak. There has been a decline in the uptake of health services like antenatal check-ups, counselling and consumption of micronutrient supplements among pregnant women. Dietary diversity has decreased significantly due to the food insecurity triggered by the pandemic, resulting in adverse consequences on maternal and child nutrition. Studies show that an alarming 90% of households reported suffering a reduction in food intake and 66% had less to eat than before the pandemic. Schools continue to remain shut, disrupting access to mid-day meals for the underprivileged and weekly iron and folic acid supplementation. The availability of nutritious food and micronutrient supplements supplied through India’s social safety net programmes have become erratic as a result of disrupted supply chains. The deadly second wave, which took away earning members of many families, has left many households vulnerable and struggling for basic food.

