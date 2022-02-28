Nutritional adequacy may yet be able to enhance vaccine efficacy

Across the world, hunger is has been rising. The number of people who did not receive adequate nutrition was up 10 million from 2018 to 2019, and then rose sharply by 161 million in 2020, which, of course, was due to pandemic-related crises. According to the 2021 Global Nutrition Report, 149 million children under 5 are stunted and 45 million are ‘wasted’, while 30% women of child-bearing age suffer from anaemia. The Standing Together for Nutrition consortium estimated that over the next 3 years, the covid crisis would cause an additional 3.5 million children to suffer stunting, 13.6 million children to suffer ‘wasting’ and an additional 283,000 deaths related to malnutrition among under-5s in low- and middle-income countries.