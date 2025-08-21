China is more eager to use Nvidia’s AI chips than it lets on
Beijing has warned Chinese tech firms of ‘backdoor’ devices in US-made chips, but this may be a feint. China wants Huawei to catch-up, given its goal of chip self-reliance, but clearly needs Nvidia’s AI chips till then. America’s easing of export curbs to China has spelt relief.
One should not be fooled by China’s icy response to America’s recent policy reversal that will allow a key Nvidia Corp artificial intelligence (AI) chip back on the mainland. The country’s AI ambitions currently rely on Nvidia’s hardware, and authorities know that—even if they won’t admit it. But by fanning fears of alleged security or environmental concerns, they seem to be buying time for China’s own Huawei Technologies Company to catch up while keeping trade-talk pressure on the US.