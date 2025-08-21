China is more eager to use Nvidia’s AI chips than it lets on

Domestic AI champion DeepSeek was forced to delay the release of its new model because it was trying to train it on Huawei’s hardware instead of Nvidia’s, the Financial Times reported last week. But even with a team of Huawei engineers on-site, they couldn’t get it to work. In an apparent compromise, DeepSeek is using Nvidia for training the model and Huawei for inference (the phase that involves running and deploying AI). It would be foolish for regulators to arrest DeepSeek’s momentum by not allowing it to use any US computing power at all.