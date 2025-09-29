Extraordinary tech power can backfire without legal clarity: India must seize the day and set the pace
Summary
Artificial intelligence (AI) and other frontier technologies are surging worldwide. But it could go badly wrong for society and investors alike without a legal framework. Taking a legislative lead could assure Indian companies a valuable aspect of certainty in their pursuit of tech innovations.
Are we becoming part human and part machine, or is the human-machine balance tipping in favour of machines? Whichever way one looks at it, it is clear that humanity today is where science fiction was until yesterday.
