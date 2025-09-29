Mindset for navigating ambiguity: In a world marked by legal ambiguities and volatile geopolitics, entrepreneurship is not for the faint-hearted. For India’s new-age entrepreneurs, grit is the compass that will help their businesses stay the course. India’s chaotic and high-stakes environment will reward those who are innovative, not reckless; vigilant and resilient, not brittle; optimistic, not foolhardy; humble, not brash; and ambitious and agile, not slothful.