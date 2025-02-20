Nvidia has leapt back into the AI game as panic over DeepSeek ebbs
Summary
- The chip-maker’s stock has shown a sharp recovery since its DeepSeek-triggered tumble. Its future looks secure again, even if AI eventually delivers a lot less than it promised us.
The Great DeepSeek Panic of January 2025 is officially over. First, Big Tech shrugged it off, defying fears that the Chinese breakthrough on artificial-intelligence (AI) efficiency would provoke a pullback in Silicon Valley’s spending plans. And now Nvidia has just about turned around its record-breaking losses from that fateful Monday three weeks ago when it lost almost half a trillion dollars in value.