Nvidia has leapt back into the AI game as panic over DeepSeek ebbs

There are, of course, other questions, too, about Grok-3 and the rest. Crucial queries like ‘What do I actually do with this?’ and also ‘Will it still get a lot wrong?’ The answer to the first is we still don’t truly know. The answer to the second is it absolutely will. Beating other AI tools against a benchmark is neat, but it doesn’t necessarily mean much progress has been made in the field of actual usefulness. It’s still reasonable to ask: ‘So what?’