Mint Quick Edit | Nvidia’s market cap crown: What it means for AI
This AI-focused chip-maker’s stock has swung back up, making it the world’s most valuable company again. But is Nvidia too strong a player for the AI market’s good?
After a sharp drop amid concerns over how profitable artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives would turn out, Nvidia shares are on a rebound. They hit an all-time high this week, and with its market cap overtaking Microsoft’s, this AI-focused chip-maker reclaimed its crown as the world’s most valuable company.