Mint Quick Edit | Nvidia’s market cap crown: What it means for AI

After a sharp drop amid concerns over how profitable artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives would turn out, Nvidia shares are on a rebound. They hit an all-time high this week, and with its market cap overtaking Microsoft’s, this AI-focused chip-maker reclaimed its crown as the world’s most valuable company.

Since its recent low in April, when US President Donald Trump announced his Liberation Day tariffs, Nvidia’s stock has risen more than 60%. That’s a huge swing up.

Analysts are now less pessimistic about the commercial prospects of AI and Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) have been in demand for all kinds of AI ventures.

Loop Capital, in a research note, said it expects the next “Golden Wave" of GenAI adoption to start, with Nvidia at the forefront of meeting its needs.

The company has also been broadening its focus to robotics and cloud computing. While the field of AI seems fairly well contested, with ambitious Chinese startups having joined the fray, the market for enablers like specialized GPUs remains in the grip of a single player, Nvidia. Competition ought to challenge this concentration of power before it turns AI services costlier than they should be.