Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Nvidia’s market cap crown: What it means for AI

Mint Quick Edit | Nvidia’s market cap crown: What it means for AI

Mint Editorial Board

This AI-focused chip-maker’s stock has swung back up, making it the world’s most valuable company again. But is Nvidia too strong a player for the AI market’s good?

Competition ought to challenge Nvidia's concentration of power before it turns AI services costlier than they should be.
Gift this article

After a sharp drop amid concerns over how profitable artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives would turn out, Nvidia shares are on a rebound. They hit an all-time high this week, and with its market cap overtaking Microsoft’s, this AI-focused chip-maker reclaimed its crown as the world’s most valuable company.

After a sharp drop amid concerns over how profitable artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives would turn out, Nvidia shares are on a rebound. They hit an all-time high this week, and with its market cap overtaking Microsoft’s, this AI-focused chip-maker reclaimed its crown as the world’s most valuable company.

Also Read: Nvidia has leapt back into the AI game as panic over DeepSeek ebbs

Since its recent low in April, when US President Donald Trump announced his Liberation Day tariffs, Nvidia’s stock has risen more than 60%. That’s a huge swing up.

Also Read: Nvidia has leapt back into the AI game as panic over DeepSeek ebbs

Since its recent low in April, when US President Donald Trump announced his Liberation Day tariffs, Nvidia’s stock has risen more than 60%. That’s a huge swing up.

Analysts are now less pessimistic about the commercial prospects of AI and Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) have been in demand for all kinds of AI ventures.

Also Read: Nvidia’s dominance: Stay alert to the risk of an AI monopoly

Loop Capital, in a research note, said it expects the next “Golden Wave" of GenAI adoption to start, with Nvidia at the forefront of meeting its needs.

Also Read: Is Nvidia’s near-monopoly status dangerous for the AI industry?

The company has also been broadening its focus to robotics and cloud computing. While the field of AI seems fairly well contested, with ambitious Chinese startups having joined the fray, the market for enablers like specialized GPUs remains in the grip of a single player, Nvidia. Competition ought to challenge this concentration of power before it turns AI services costlier than they should be.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.