Opinion
Nvidia’s R2-D2-like robot should focus on developing its AI brain and not body
Summary
- Having captured the AI chip market, Nvidia now wants the entire technology ‘stack’ of robots. While this could raise antitrust concerns and gnaw at profits, the company would do better by specializing in the artificial intelligence part.
One of the memorable moments of Nvidia Corp’s most recent conference for developers came towards the end of the chip giant’s semi-annual event.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more