Nvidia's graphic processing units have set off a gold rush of the AI age
Summary
- This company’s GPUs have seen such a frenzy of demand that the firm is now among the world’s most valuable, with Big Tech majors like Microsoft and Meta snapping them up. Strategic GPU reserves are being held by businesses and countries to stay ahead on the AI curve.
March 2024 was a big month for Sunil Gupta, the founder-CEO of a then little-known Indian cloud services provider, Yotta. The fast-growing company was competing in the market with global giants, including hyperscalers, and trying to carve out its own niche.