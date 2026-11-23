Jensen Huang built the world’s most valuable company on handshakes with top customers. Nvidia must now answer a question no handshake can settle: Where did its chips actually go?
On 12 November, Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation as chief executive of the company he co-founded, with finance chief Colette Kress being named to the position on an interim basis. His departure followed reports of personal conduct issues and inquiries into Megaspeed, a Singapore firm suspected of diverting advanced chips to China.