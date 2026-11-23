Jensen Huang built the world’s most valuable company on handshakes with top customers. Nvidia must now answer a question no handshake can settle: Where did its chips actually go?
Jensen Huang built the world’s most valuable company on handshakes with top customers. Nvidia must now answer a question no handshake can settle: Where did its chips actually go?
On 12 November, Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation as chief executive of the company he co-founded, with finance chief Colette Kress being named to the position on an interim basis. His departure followed reports of personal conduct issues and inquiries into Megaspeed, a Singapore firm suspected of diverting advanced chips to China.
On 12 November, Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation as chief executive of the company he co-founded, with finance chief Colette Kress being named to the position on an interim basis. His departure followed reports of personal conduct issues and inquiries into Megaspeed, a Singapore firm suspected of diverting advanced chips to China.
While investigations go on, one thing is clear: Washington has stopped regarding advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips as ordinary commercial goods.
Nvidia began by making graphics cards for gamers, a market no government cared about. In 2006, it introduced CUDA, a way to make those chips do far more than draw pictures.
When AI labs started using CUDA standards for their wares and ChatGPT arrived in 2022, the bet paid-off. Huang coordinated Nvidia’s supply chain, persuading suppliers that the boom was real. For instance, he has said his relationship with TSMC ran on a handshake. That trust matters when a supplier must decide how much capacity to build before orders arrive.
Nvidia was built essentially giving a single person much of the authority. With dozens of executives reporting directly to Huang, he could move quickly without waiting for news to travel up to him through a chain of command.
In such set-ups, how well an organization works depends on its willingness to hear unwelcome news. The question for the board is who could have made Huang stop the handshake deals. Nvidia announced this week it will no longer sell its H200 chips in China, ending a previous arrangement brokered by Huang and President Donald Trump that required a 25% tariff.
Three days after Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent reached for a banking analogy. If this were a bank, he said, the regulator would already be on site and executives removed. He asked what Nvidia knew about its customers and whether suspect sales had inflated earnings. Those questions now belong to the board and its investigators.
Banks must know who is on the other side of a transaction. Nvidia needs to know who controls the buyer, who will use the chips and where they will be installed. A Singapore invoice answers only the first question an accountant asks—where they are being shipped. But if the buyer is an intermediary, the final destination may be somewhere else.
The commerce department had yet to blacklist Megaspeed, though other US agencies had pushed for it. That gap is where a firm selling strategic goods must exercise judgment.
The analogy has limits. Banks have established rules for identifying customers and monitoring suspicious transactions. Export controls cannot give Nvidia visibility into every subsequent buyer or cloud user. A chip may pass through legitimate hands before reaching its final destination.
Nvidia cannot guarantee where every chip ends up. But it can decide what evidence to demand, when to investigate an intermediary and who may refuse a profitable but risky sale.
Nvidia’s latest quarterly filing puts sales to customers headquartered in China, including Hong Kong, at about 8% of revenue, far below its historical share. But a short-seller says over 20% of the revenue comes from its chips that go either directly to (or are diverted to) China.
The larger prize is whose hardware and software Chinese developers learn to use. Every Chinese model tuned for Nvidia chips gives developers another reason to stay with CUDA. China’s Great Firewall that blocked internet companies helped domestic firms such as WeChat by forcing customers to use them. Cutting China off from US chips may do something similar for Chinese chipmakers, giving their home grown chips a captive market to learn from while they improve.
But then, thinking like a bank comes at a cost. Suppose a large order comes from a cloud provider that can legally buy the chips but will not disclose who will use them. Reject it, and the customer may turn to a Chinese rival. Approve it, and Nvidia may supply someone Washington meant to cut-off.
The decision gets harder when Nvidia has financed the company placing the order, as it has with many “neocloud” companies such as Coreweave and Nebius. Walking away could hurt sales and the value of its investment. That is when the person checking the buyer needs the authority to say no.
The Financial Times reports that Huang has discussed a return with confidants, and allies are lobbying for his reinstatement, while Bessent has called for an outsider to replace him. Either way, the board is faced with the same questions: Who can stop a sale, and can they hold their ground when a large order is at stake?
Compliance, long treated as an overhead besides freewheeling US platforms, could become a competitive advantage. As AI becomes strategic infrastructure, buyers will pay for demonstrable control, not merely capability. Trust is turning into a hard asset.
Huang’s story is a parable of the American dream: a Taiwan-born boy schooled in rural Kentucky who helped start a company at a Denny’s and persuaded the world to rebuild its factories around a chip.
Handshakes got Nvidia this far. They cannot tell anyone where the chips went. That will have to change.
The author is a technology consultant and venture capitalist.