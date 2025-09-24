Will a win-win for Nvidia and OpenAI end up as a lose-lose for the rest of us?
AI chip major Nvidia’s pact with ChatGPT’s maker may look like a business masterstroke, but an emerging web of big-money alliances should make the world’s AI users sit up. Nobody should get to dominate the market for artificial intelligence. It’s way too important.
Dystopian visions of artificial intelligence (AI) feature bots breaking free of human control and running amok. But what if the AI industry itself goes wild? While US investors must watch out for an outsized investment bubble, AI users everywhere need to worry about a web of convergent business interests that could plausibly cramp market rivalry.