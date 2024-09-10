Nvidia’s dominance: Stay alert to the risk of an AI monopoly
Summary
- Antitrust scrutiny of Big Tech has mostly been late, but AI chipmaker Nvidia is under the shadow of a US scanner already. The US Department of Justice is reportedly probing its practices. This field is too risk-laden to afford any regulatory failure.
For most of the Information Age, antitrust regulation has had the effect of bolting stable doors after the horses fled. Industrial Age models of judging abuse of monopoly in the US were to blame for it. Although digital platforms operated in winner-takes-all markets, they could not be hauled up for extortionist pricing, as many of their services were free.