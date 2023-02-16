Like most digital startups, FSN E-commerce, or Nykaa as it is known, was richly valued by investors at the company’s initial public offering. The issue price was ₹1,125 in November 2021, and it made its stock exchange debut at a hefty premium, trading at ₹2,018 on the first day. The company was profitable before it went public, which is unusual for a unicorn.

The stock was split with five bonus shares being issued for every share held in November 2022, exactly a year after it was listed. This expanded the number of outstanding shares by 500%. Given the bonus issue, share prices automatically adjusted to a sixth of the prior value – since there were now six shares being held for the cost of one. That is, an investor who received an allotment at ₹1,125 now held six shares, each deemed to have been bought at around ₹188.

There was a lock-in period for investors who had been shareholders before the IPO. That ended, coincidentally, in November 2022, when the bonus was issued. This had tax implications that dissuaded pre-IPO investors from cashing out. Given the newly issued bonus shares, a sale would attract short-term capital gains tax, though pre-IPO investors had been there for a period of well over 12 months (the threshold period beyond which an asset is defined as “long-term").

Anyhow, the stock continued its slide after the December quarter earnings. That’s not too surprising since the company’s profitability has dropped sharply. While revenue rose 33% to ₹1,463 crore from ₹1,098 crore in the year earlier, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) is at ₹78.2 crore (up 13% over ₹69 cr), and profit plunged 71% to ₹8.5 crore from ₹29 crore.

Looking a little deeper, we see Nykaa cannot any longer be strictly classified as an online store. It has invested in opening a lot of offline outlets, and that network of 135 physical stores brings it closer to other more conventional chains in the way it operates. It’s invested a fair amount in building its brands, and it’s looking to grab market share in fashion while retaining its strong presence in beauty and personal care (BPC) products. Fashion has potentially far higher margins than BPC, but it’s also a crowded, expensive and fickle space.

BPC contributed 68%, while fashion contributed 25.9% of revenues in the December quarter and “others", including an EB2B initiative Superstore by Nykaa, contributed 6.1%. That contrasts with a year ago when BPC contributed 73.9% while fashion contributed 23.7%, and others contributed 2.4%.

Growth drivers for the BPC segment include “evolving consumer preferences", stronger discretionary spending by Millennials and GenZ, the potential for personalisation of premium solutions, and digitisation, including the use of VR/ AR to deliver virtual try-on experiences.

The management estimates that BPC will grow as an overall market from $19 billion in 2022 to $31 billion in 2027, and the organized segment (offline and online) will rise to $19 billion from $8 billion. The company has plenty of brand partnerships, including multiple international and global brands.

In fashion, the growth estimates are even more impressive. A market of around $77 billion in value in 2022 is expected to hit $147 billion by 2027. The organized market (offline and online) is expected to grow to $100 billion from $43 billion. The drivers could be new categories of fashion, higher digital penetration, more personalized shopping experiences, etc. Apart from owned brands, there are brand partnerships here as well.

The profit margins will continue to be thin because this combination of physical network expansion and building the warehousing capacity and the digital infrastructure to run an online and offline operation is raising interest and working capital costs. Fashion and BPC are both highly competitive spaces, especially fashion.

There are also some significant levels of policy uncertainty. The government is still unclear about e-commerce regulations and proposals to limit ‘flash sales’ and private labels, etc., which could force Nykaa to rework its strategy.

All these potential uncertainties, plus the poor earnings, have led analysts to cut their stock estimates. But the Bloomberg consensus is that the stock could hit a valuation of ₹213-214 within 12 months, and that’s a serious upside from the current price of ₹143.