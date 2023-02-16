The stock was split with five bonus shares being issued for every share held in November 2022, exactly a year after it was listed. This expanded the number of outstanding shares by 500%. Given the bonus issue, share prices automatically adjusted to a sixth of the prior value – since there were now six shares being held for the cost of one. That is, an investor who received an allotment at ₹1,125 now held six shares, each deemed to have been bought at around ₹188.

