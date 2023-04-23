There’s scant oversight of India’s oligopolistic markets4 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Our competition law doesn’t recognize collective dominance as an economic problem
Two gentlemen with much in common—both respected academics, teaching at the Stern School at New York University, and both with a significant presence in the financial community outside academia—have now found another shared concern. Both Viral Acharya, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, and Nouriel Roubini, better known by the sobriquet ‘Dr. Doom’, have spoken out against Indian industry’s oligopolistic structure. Both may have reached this common ground from different starting points, but there seems to be agreement that this oligopolistic trend will hold India’s economic growth back.