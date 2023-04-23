There’s scant oversight of India’s oligopolistic markets

Members within an oligopolistic framework tend to coordinate their actions—directly or indirectly—mostly on pricing strategy; often they even work to reduce (and preferably eliminate) competition in the industry. According to the definition provided by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), “Oligopoly markets are markets dominated by a small number of suppliers… Some oligopoly markets are competitive, while others are significantly less so, or can at least appear that way." In typical oligopolistic situations, entry costs are high for new entrants. The OECD also says that detecting how oligopolies function, with or without active explicit agreements, is not easy and usually leads to sub-par regulation by competition authorities.