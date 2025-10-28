Hunger once shaped India’s policies. Now obesity poses a challenge of health, productivity and growth
A generation ago, India’s challenge was to feed its people. Today, it’s to keep them healthy. The very success of our efforts in the economic and other domains has led us to an epidemic of excess that threatens to slow growth and strain the nation’s well-being. Here’s what we must do.
For decades, India fought one great battle—hunger. We built ration shops, expanded food programmes and ensured no child went to bed hungry. Those efforts worked. In one generation, poverty at the $3-a-day line has plunged from nearly half the population in 2004 to below 5% today. Millions of families that once struggled for daily calories now have full plates. But victory over scarcity has brought a new problem.