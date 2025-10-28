The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines obesity as a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or more. That standard fits Europeans, not Indians. For us, the danger starts much earlier. At a BMI of just 24, Indians face the same risk of diabetes and heart disease as Europeans do at 30. At the same weight, we have 5-10 percentage points more body fat and less muscle, much of it around vital organs. So a person who appears ‘normal’ on paper may already be at serious risk.