Obstacles of being a female entrepreneur in a male-dominated business

Restrained access to funds: As established, women have been discriminated against on several fronts for a long time, and this discrimination does not cease even after a woman has entered and made her mark in a male-dominated profession. It is not unheard of for women entrepreneurs to be denied basic enablers such as easy access to funds and sponsorships. A lot of people, even in today’s times, have reservations about women’s capabilities in the field of finance. This bias exists as finance was traditionally a male-dominated area, given its ‘logical’ basis. This bias dates back centuries to a period when the world was extremely backward in terms of scientific research on whether women’s capabilities could actually be judged through the yardsticks in popular use. Most studies were heavily inflected by sorry notions of patriarchy, and sadly, some of these continue to cloud the prospects of ambitious women in male-dominated sectors such as business.