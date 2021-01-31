Occupy Wall Street redux or not, it’s a revenge of the nerds alright

High-frequency trading platforms, big-fund clout and a relative lack of regulation had stacked the odds in equity markets heavily against small investors. In the past two weeks, though, the tables turned. Small investors in large packs—each armed with little money but invaluable information about short positions held by hedge funds sent some of these stocks skyrocketing. As the prices climbed higher, major hedge funds lost billions on their short bets against these stocks. Just when it looked like Wall Street’s Goliaths were headed for a take down, RobinHood put its thumb on the scale. Founded by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, RobinHood was aptly named to provide everyone with equal access to financial markets, not just the wealthy. RobinHood (and some other brokerages) blocked the buying of GameStop, AMC, Blackberry and a few others. While buying was stopped, selling was not—something that would only benefit large short sellers. Those stock prices tanked. This was the exact opposite of what a platform named after the English folklore-hero was meant to do. It protected rich hedge funds against small investors, and hindered the cumulative effort of millions armed with better information and resources.